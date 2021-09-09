J.J. Watt Teases Brother T.J. About 'Outstanding IOU's' After Reported $112M Contract

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass-rusher T.J. Watt reportedly got paid on Thursday, agreeing to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with $80 million guaranteed, per multiple reports.

And now his older brother J.J. Watt is looking for his cut:

J.J., 32, isn't exactly hard up—he signed a two-year, $28 million with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason ($23 million guaranteed)—but he probably paid for a few dinners with his 26-year-old younger brother. And older brothers never forget.

Meanwhile, T.J. has emerged as one of the NFL's best players after registering 15 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 41 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and an interception last season. Besides Aaron Donald, who won Defensive Player of the Year, there wasn't a more impactful defensive player in football.

The payday was coming.