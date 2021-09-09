Le'Veon Bell, Ty'Son Williams Updated Ravens Fantasy Outlook After Gus Edwards Injury

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens can't catch a break.

Per multiple reports, both running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters suffered knee injuries during practice on Thursday that the team fears could be torn ACLs.

The Ravens have already lost starting running back J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill (achilles) for the season. That leaves fantasy football players to ponder who they should be adding on waivers as a potential option at the position.

There's a clear answer, albeit a complicated one—Ty'Son Williams.

Heading into the season, Williams was tipped to be Edwards' backup and likely was going to play a fairly sizeable role. He'll now almost assuredly enter the season as the team's starting running back, and for a Ravens team that wants to run the ball—they were first in rushing attempts (555) and rushing yards (3,071) last year—he'll see major touches.

Well, at least initially. Here's where it gets complicated.

For now, Devonta Freeman isn't likely to see much game time, if any at all. He'll be a backup once he's removed from the practice squad and added to the active roster. And like Bell, it's fair to question how much gas Freeman has in the tank after rushing for just 172 yards and a score in five games for the New York Giants last season.

The bigger question is whether another running back will be added in the future to eat into Williams' workload.

The Ravens may choose to upgrade the position via free agency or a trade. The current backups are Le'Veon Bell, who is currently on the practice squad and hasn't looked great in recent years (328 rushing yards, two scores in 11 games last year), and Freeman, also on the practice squad.

That someone could be Latavius Murray as a free agent. He's the best current option on the market. They also could swing a trade for another backfield option.

So the short-term move is to immediately add Williams if he's available in your league, with Bell and Freeman as potential handcuffs. Williams immediately has flex upside, while Bell and Freeman are more RB4-5 backups who potentially could see very little of the field if the Ravens add another player at the position.

Murray, meanwhile, is a sneaky addition who the Ravens could sign and trot out as a starter in a few weeks. If you're comfortable with your roster and have room for a speculative player who might not pan out for a few weeks, Murray could reward your patience down the line if the Ravens sign him.

It's obviously a risky move—especially after the signing of Freeman on Thursday—but in deeper leagues, it's one that could pay off. For now, however, Williams needs to be rostered in every format.