Saints Should Be Able to Host Week 4 Contest Against Giants at Superdome, Mayor Says

The New Orleans Saints may be able to resume hosting games at the Caesars Superdome as soon as Week 4, mayor LaToya Cantrell said Wednesday:

The Saints are slated to host the New York Giants on October 3 in New Orleans but will relocate the game if necessary as cleanup efforts from Hurricane Ida continue throughout the region.

New Orleans was supposed to open the season at the Superdome this weekend against the Green Bay Packers. Instead that game will be played at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field—a decision the team reportedly made, in part, because of how difficult it is for Green Bay fans to travel to the Florida city, per NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan.

The Saints have back-to-back road matches in Weeks 2 and 3. They visit the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 19 followed by the New England Patriots on Sept. 26.

