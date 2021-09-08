Davante Adams: 'No Chance' Packers Contract Extension Happens Before Week 1

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is entering the final year of his contract but does not expect an extension prior to Sunday's season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

"No," he told reporters when asked if believes there will be a contract extension before Week 1. "No chance. No."

The contract statuses of both Adams and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been a major talking point in Green Bay this offseason. In fact, they both posted pictures of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on their Instagram Stories in July that seemed to suggest it could be their last dance together:

The Last Dance documentary chronicled the dynastic run of the 1990s Chicago Bulls with a particular focus on Jordan's final season in 1997-98 and some of the tension that went on behind the scenes as it was clear the team would break up after the campaign.

Rodgers' situation was somewhat settled when he and the Packers agreed to restructure his deal.

For now, Rodgers' contract is set to expire after the 2022 season, although the team agreed to review it after the upcoming campaign.

As for Adams, he has been with the Packers his entire career since they selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. He is Rodgers' unquestioned No. 1 target, and perhaps there is some hesitancy from his perspective to commit to the team long-term until he knows what will happen with the quarterback after this season.

Adams is on the shortlist of the best wide receivers in the league and tallied 115 catches for 1,374 yards and an NFL-best 18 touchdowns during the 2020 season.