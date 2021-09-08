Travis Kelce: Chiefs Didn't Think Blowout Loss to Bucs Was 'In the F--king Picture'

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV wasn't a shock because the Bucs won. It was a shock because of how they did it.

Tampa dominated from the opening snap, forcing Patrick Mahomes into the worst game of his professional life in a 31-9 blowout that felt even worse than the final score.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told Zach Frydenlund of Complex the loss came as an even bigger shock to the Kansas City locker room.

"I think that was something that we felt very confident going into the last game," Kelce said. "We knew who we were. We knew the type of game that we were capable of having and we didn’t really think that losing [31-9] was even in the f--king picture, excuse my language, but we didn’t. It wasn’t even a thought in our mind. We thought, 'Oh, it’s going to be a good game.' If anything, we would lose in—you know what I mean?—not to say that if we were to lose, you know what I mean? Just in your mind, it’s going to be a great game or we’re going to blow them out like we did in the regular season, or we’re just going to run away with it like we did in the first game that we played that season."

To be fair, it was hard to not be shocked. The Chiefs hadn't lost by more than eight points in a game Mahomes started, nor had they been held without a touchdown.

It was the type of complete obliteration that led to the Chiefs revamping their offensive line and adding depth to the defense this offseason in hopes of avoiding a similar fate.