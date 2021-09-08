Josh Allen Receiving More Bets to Win 2021 NFL MVP Than Favorites Mahomes, Rodgers

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen may not be the favorite to win the NFL's MVP in 2021, but he's drawing the most betting attention ahead of the regular season.

ESPN's David Purdum reported Allen "has attracted more bets to win the Associated Press MVP award than any other player at multiple sportsbooks." At BetMGM's sportsbooks, his volume of bets is almost twice as much as Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Allen at 12-1 to be MVP behind Mahomes (5-1) and reigning winner Aaron Rodgers (10-1).

Peyton Manning was the last player to win back-to-back MVPs, doing so in 2008 and 2009. Jim Brown, Joe Montana and Brett Favre are the only other players to pull off the feat.

History isn't on Rodgers' side in his pursuit of a fourth MVP.

Mahomes is arguably the best pure passer in the NFL. Within an MVP context, his candidacy might be docked slightly by the fact that his supporting cast includes Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

Allen enjoyed a breakthrough third season, throwing for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2020. He also ran for 421 yards and eight scores.

Thanks in part to Allen's ascendance, the Bills won 13 games and claimed their first AFC East title since 1995 en route to reaching the AFC Championship Game.

Bettors aren't the only ones who like the 25-year-old's odds of winning the NFL's top individual honor. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently polled a group of executives, scouts and coaches, with Allen emerging as the MVP favorite.