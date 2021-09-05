49ers Rumors: Josh Norman Agrees to Contract After 1 Season with Bills

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly agreed to terms with free-agent cornerback Josh Norman, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Norman can earn up to $2.5 million in the deal:

Norman, 33, is entering his 10th NFL season. He played nine games last year for the Bills, amassing 24 tackles, four pass breakups and a 16-yard pick-six in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins.

He played four seasons apiece for the Carolina Panthers and Washington Football Team before his one year in Buffalo.

Norman is best known for being the heart and soul of a tough, ball-hawking 2015 Panthers secondary that helped guide the team to an NFC title and Super Bowl 50 appearance. He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors that year.

David Lombardi of The Athletic and Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area posited why the 49ers made the move and what it means for the depth chart.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Norman is a good addition to a 49ers team looking to contend after an injury-riddled season that ended with a 6-10 record and last-place NFC West finish. The 49ers won the NFC the year before and still have numerous pieces from that team, so a bounce-back season is in the cards if the team stays relatively healthy.

Adding a solid player like Norman can only help if there are secondary injuries. Pro Football Focus notably approved of his efforts in 2020:

The 49ers open the regular season on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.