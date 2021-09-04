Titans' Ryan Tannehill Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 1

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The Tennessee Titans announced Saturday that they have activated quarterback Ryan Tannehill from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per Chase Goodbread of NFL.com, Tennessee placed Tannehill there on Aug. 26. The signal-caller, who is vaccinated, needed two negative PCR tests separated by a 24-hour period to return, provided he was asymptomatic.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson told reporters (h/t ESPN's Cameron Wolfe) on Aug. 26 that Tannehill was feeling OK.

Tannehill ultimately spent nine days on the list, and he's now back in the mix one week ahead of his team's regular-season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 12.

The Titans endured a COVID-19 outbreak during the 2020 regular season.

Thirteen players and 11 staff members ended up testing positive, and their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers had to be postponed.

The Titans have also had COVID-19 concerns this preseason, with head coach Mike Vrabel notably testing positive. Overall, seven players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and two coaches tested positive for the disease in August.

Robinson told reporters on Aug. 26 that 97 to 98 percent of the team was either vaccinated or had antibodies. He urged people to get the vaccine, calling it life-saving, per Wolfe.

Tennessee is looking to return to the playoffs for the third straight year. The Titans reached the AFC Championship Game to cap the 2019 season before winning the AFC South title last year.