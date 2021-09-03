Broncos Donate Bikes to Area Youth to Honor Former Coach Greg Knapp

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Denver Broncos honored former quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp on Friday with a charitable endeavor.

The Broncos tweeted that several members of the organization assembled and donated 75 bicycles to underresourced second graders locally:

Among those who took part in the initiative were head coach Vic Fangio and general manager George Paton.

According to ESPN's Jeff Legwold, the donations were made through Wish for Wheels, and each of the children who receive one of the bikes will also get a helmet and take part in a bicycle safety course.

Knapp, an avid cyclist, died last month at the age of 58 after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle in San Ramon, California.

The Broncos employed Knapp from 2013-16 as their quarterbacks coach, and he was part of the coaching staff for the team that won Super Bowl 50.

Knapp then spent 2018-20 as the Atlanta Falcons' quarterbacks coach and was hired by the New York Jets as a passing game specialist in January.

Earlier in his coaching career, Knapp spent time on the staffs of the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans as well.

Knapp was a quarterback at Sacramento State University and served as an assistant coach at the school from 1986-94 before making the leap to the NFL.