Video: 11-Year-Old Bills Fan Jumps Through Cardboard Table After Completing Chemo

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

An 11-year-old Buffalo Bills fan from Syracuse, New York, celebrated the completion of his chemotherapy this week by jumping through a makeshift table.

Joshy Hutchison, wearing a Josh Allen jersey and Bills helmet, smashed through a table constructed of cardboard before ringing the bell to signify the conclusion of his cancer treatment:

Joshy's grandmother, Karen Hutchison, told 7 Eyewitness News in Buffalo that he now wants to attend a Bills game and meet Allen.

That may be a possibility after the Bills' superstar quarterback reacted to Joshy's video:

Joshy's celebratory dive through the table was inspired by Bills Mafia, which is the nickname for the Bills fanbase.

For several years, many Bills fans have jumped through wooden folding tables at tailgate parties outside Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

The end of Joshy's chemotherapy comes shortly before the start of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Buffalo will open its season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 12, and it is widely expected to be a top Super Bowl contender after reaching the AFC Championship Game last season.