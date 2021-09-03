Tobin Heath Agrees to 2-Year Contract with Arsenal

Elsa/Getty Images

Arsenal announced Friday it had signed United States women's national team forward Tobin Heath on a free transfer following her departure from Manchester United in June.

"Tobin's record speaks for itself," Arsenal women's head coach Jonas Eidevall said. "She's an incredibly talented player who will bring so much experience to our squad. This is an exciting time for the club, and I'm delighted we could secure Tobin's signing as we prepare to kick off the new season at Emirates Stadium on Sunday."

Art de Roche of The Athletic reported Heath signed a two-year contract with the Gunners.

Heath was limited to just eight Women's Super League appearances with United last term because of ankle and knee injuries. She was productive before the setbacks, scoring four goals.

The 33-year-old New Jersey native returned to full strength in time to join the USWNT for its summer schedule. She scored a goal in each of the two friendly victories over rival Mexico and earned a place on the squad for the Tokyo Olympics, where the U.S. captured the bronze medal.

"It was huge. I didn't know if I'd get back to this place," Heath told reporters after scoring her first international goal since January 2020 in the July 1 win over Mexico. "And obviously it took a lot of work and patience. Honestly, I had a lot of help, so I have a lot of people to be thankful for that."

In all, she's scored 35 goals across 177 appearances for the national team since making her debut in 2008.

Heath made her club debut for the New Jersey Wildcats in 2004 before a standout collegiate career at North Carolina from 2006 through 2009.

She's since made stops with numerous clubs in the U.S., most recently the Portland Thorns from 2013 through 2020, along with European sides Paris Saint-Germain, United and now Arsenal.

The Gunners have a busy schedule on the horizon with three matches in eight days, beginning with Sunday's fixture against Chelsea. That's followed by road matches against SK Slavia Praha in the UEFA Champions League next Thursday and Reading in the Women's Super League the following Sunday.

Heath will then be a strong candidate for another call up to the USWNT for a pair of home friendlies in Ohio against Paraguay on Sept. 16 in Cleveland and Sept. 21 in Cincinnati.