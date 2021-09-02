Mike McCarthy 'Very Excited' About Cowboys' QBs amid Cam Newton Rumors

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to Cam Newton as a potential backup quarterback for Dak Prescott in recent days after Newton was released by the New England Patriots.

But head coach Mike McCarthy seemed to rule out the possibility on Thursday.

"I think he has a ton of football left," he told reporters regarding Newton. "But we're very excited about the [quarterback] group that we have."

