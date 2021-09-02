X

    Former Baylor Basketball Player Mark Vital Agrees to Contract With Seahawks

    Adam WellsSeptember 3, 2021

    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Five months after winning a national championship with Baylor's men's basketball team, Mark Vital will attempt to make it in the NFL as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. 

    Vital's agency, Young Money APAA Sports, confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that the Seahawks will sign the 24-year-old. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

