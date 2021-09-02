Former Baylor Basketball Player Mark Vital Agrees to Contract With Seahawks

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Five months after winning a national championship with Baylor's men's basketball team, Mark Vital will attempt to make it in the NFL as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Vital's agency, Young Money APAA Sports, confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that the Seahawks will sign the 24-year-old.

