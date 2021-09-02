Report: CeeDee Lamb Among Cowboys Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List Before Week 1

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The Dallas Cowboys activated wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, safety Damontae Kazee and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Todd Archer of ESPN reported the roster moves, which come a week ahead of the Cowboys' season-opening matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lamb was placed on the list Aug. 24. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he hopes the second-year receiver and Dak Prescott can work on their chemistry in practice for the next week before Thursday's opener.

"We'll have a competitive period, at least one each day," McCarthy said. "I do want to get that going to help guys who haven't had any reps here of late."

Prescott missed most of training camp because of a lingering shoulder injury after having missed most of last season with an ankle setback, but he returned to practice last week.

Kazee is projected to start at one of the safety spots. He arrived in free agency from the Atlanta Falcons after missing 12 games last season because of a torn Achilles.

Watkins is expected to be a part of the defensive line rotation.