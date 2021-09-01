Trey Lance's Finger Injury 'Trending in the Right Direction,' 49ers' John Lynch Says

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Trey Lance's fractured finger in his throwing hand is "trending in the right direction," San Francisco 49ers' general manager John Lynch told reporters on Wednesday.

"Some of the swelling's coming down. Monday is kind of the optimistic look at it, and I can promise you this: We'll do right by Trey and have him in a good place before he's back out there," he said. "But we certainly would love to have him available on Monday. ... He does everything he can to get well, and he's working hard at that right now."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

