Georges Niang Talks Expectations with 76ers, Time with Jazz, More in B/R AMA

After developing into a reliable role player with the Utah Jazz, Georges Niang signed a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason.

The 28-year-old appeared in all 72 games in 2020-21 for the team that posted the best record in the NBA. He also set career highs in points per game (6.9) and minutes per game (16.0) to earn himself a new deal as a free agent.

Niang joined Bleacher Report for an AMA session on Wednesday to discuss his new team, his college career at Iowa State and more.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@ChicagoBullsFan7 Who was your favorite player growing up?

A mixture of Trace McGrady and Kevin Love. Always admired T-Mac's ability to score, and I always modeled my game after Kevin Love when I was a center growing up.

@Samiota_8 What was your favorite moment at Iowa St?

One of two: either beating the Iowa Hawkeyes numerous times or winning multiple Big 12 titles.

@Cadewwh The best player you faced in college was __

My teammate Joel Embiid. He was unreal at Kansas. As a freshman at Kansas he was dominating whether it was with the pass or scoring the ball, so he was playing at an elite level as a freshman in college. Would have to say him.

@StriplingWarrior With everything going on with the BIG 12, any thoughts on what Iowa State should do?

It was a little upsetting that it came down to that. I think the Big 12 conference has done a lot of great things. I don't know what the future holds, but you hope they join a Power 5 conference because the fans deserve that, and the kids that go to play there deserve to play a Power 5 conference.

@Cutler420 What was your 'Welcome to the NBA' moment?

I was in Indiana and I think we were playing the Chicago Bulls. Robin Lopez was in the game and there was a rebound that I thought was mine for the taking. He came over my back and literally was two feet above me and took it from my hands. I fell to the ground and when I looked back he's dunking and screaming with his crazy hair. At that point, I realized nothing would come easy.

@zhunt05 What did you enjoy most about being in Utah?

I think the camaraderie of the team. Being in an organization that really values culture, and guys who want to win the right way. Obviously looking forward to getting to Philly, but I'll miss those guys and the city.

@thedudeyaknow Best Joe Ingles story?

Joe was instrumental in my development as a basketball player, and as a human. He always chirped me, whether I was eating on the plane, calling me "Oinky," cause a pig is always eating. He's always given Rudy crap too. One time he came off a ball screen, and he said to him, "If you're not going to shoot it, kick it out to me and I'll shoot it. Because I'm the best 3-point shooter in the league."

@jojo473454 What drove you to choose Philly? Is there anything you're looking forward to?

I wanted to go to an organization that was trying to win and valued what I did and I felt like me and Philly's wants and needs aligned. Talking to Doc Rivers sealed the deal. We talked about my role and how he values what I do and that was huge for me - hearing that from him and his confidence in our team's ability to win a championship. That's something that sold me on Philadelphia.

@HurtzErtzSZN Have you been to WAWA yet? Any takes?

I've been to a Wawa, but not in Philly. Is there something special you want to tell me? Let me know!

@Taylor0926 Who is your go-to practice mentor and what was the biggest thing you learned from them?

I've worked out with the same guy since I was in 10th grade. Noah LaRoche. He's been instrumental in my development as a basketball player. His focus on what I need to work on every summer is huge. I also work with a shooting coach, Joey Burton, out of Indy. I work with him throughout the year.

The biggest thing I've learned is rather than try to cram for the test, stack consistent good days of getting 1% better.

@Philaoj1 Do you have a favorite hobby outside of basketball?

I love to golf and hang out with my family. I've been bitten by the golf bug. I love hanging out by a body of water, that's also where I want to be.

Mike Conley is super talented, he can really golf. I've had the chance to get out there with him. Other than that, I keep that golf circle pretty small. Ryan Smith was also pretty talented.

@just_in_time If you're 'MiniVan' what kind of car is Joel Embiid?

Can you mix a Ferrari and a Lambo? A car that has all the tools. Embiid is phenomenal; we may never see a big man as talented as him in our lifetime. So let's enjoy it.

@BR_NHL Are the 76ers on the brink of something big? (season aspirations)

Absolutely. You're one Danny Green injury away from going to the ECF. A lot of people predicted them to win it all this year. I think the pieces we have in Philly are definitely good enough to win a championship. As people know in this business, you need a bit of luck to win when you get to the finish line, so the chips didn't fall our way last year, but I think guys are hungry and motivated to get back and make that goal a reality and win a championship.

Rapid Fire:

@tmannstan Favorite pregame meal?

Chicken pesto pasta

@Rico_0 What are your favorite shoes out right now?

I usually go with the Giannis Freak 2s, but open to try new ones.

@abdulrahim1 LeBron or MJ?

LeBron is a hell of a player, but I always grew up a Jordan fan

@Ab35link Catch and shoot a corner three or pull up from the top of the key?

Why not take a risk? Pull up from the top of the key.

@AV2121 The best baller to come out of Massachusetts is ____

After me? Patrick Ewing

@dsmithri The % of time someone mispronounces your name is what?

99.9% of the time. It's George, the S is silent.