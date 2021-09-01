Bill Belichick: Cam Newton's COVID-19 Vaccine Status Didn't Impact Patriots Release

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shot down the notion that quarterback Cam Newton's COVID-19 vaccination status played a role in his release from the team Tuesday.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Belichick said: "No. You guys keep talking about that, and I would just point out that ... the number of players and coaches and staff members that have been affected by COVID in this training camp who have been vaccinated is a pretty high number. I wouldn't lose sight of that."

Newton was unvaccinated as of late last month, as evidenced by the fact that he was subject to daily COVID-19 tests.

On Aug. 23, the Patriots released a statement noting that Newton would have to stay away from the team for five days because of a "misunderstanding" about COVID tests he received outside the team facility:

"On Saturday, Cam Newton traveled to a club-approved medical appointment that required him to leave the New England area. He received daily COVID tests, which were all negative. Due to a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities, and as required by the NFL-NFLPA protocols, Cam will be subject to the five-day entry cadence process before returning to the facility. Cam will continue participating virtually in team activities and return to the club facility on Thursday, August 26."

Last season, Newton missed a game in early October after testing positive for COVID-19, and he went just 5-7 as a starter upon returning after he began 2-1.

Newton was asked about his vaccination status in early August but declined to give a definitive answer, saying: "It's too personal to discuss it. I'll just keep it at that."

While it is fair to wonder if not being vaccinated worked against Newton on Tuesday, rookie quarterback Mac Jones far outperformed him during the preseason.

In three contests, the 32-year-old Newton went 14-of-21 for 162 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Meanwhile Jones, who was the No. 15 pick in this year's draft, went 36-of-52 for 388 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Also, the Pats scored on eight of the 16 drives he led.

It wasn't as if Newton did much to help his cause last season, either, throwing for just 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a team that missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

One area in which Newton did thrive was as a runner, rushing for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns. That is a dimension Jones won't provide.

The fact that Jones was named the starter wasn't a huge surprise, but it came as a shock that Newton was released since it was assumed he would at least be kept around to mentor Jones.

The rookie is the only healthy quarterback on the roster, since Jarrett Stidham is on the physically unable to perform list with a back injury. It's possible Belichick could look to bring back Newton or Brian Hoyer to serve as Jones' backup.