Raiders Rumors: WR John Brown Cut After Requesting Release

Wide receiver John Brown reportedly got his wish.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Brown requested a release from the Las Vegas Raiders and was granted it Tuesday. That means the veteran pass-catcher is a free agent with the 2021 campaign approaching.

Brown entered the league as a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2014 NFL draft.

He played for the NFC West team for four years before suiting up for the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 and the Buffalo Bills over the past two seasons. Las Vegas signed him this offseason, but his time with the team ended before he even saw the field for a regular-season game.

While the 31-year-old has often been a secondary receiver during his career, he has two seasons with more than 1,000 yards through the air on his resume.

The most recent came in 2019, when he tallied 72 catches for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns for Buffalo. He played just nine games in 2020 because of injuries and was unable to build on that production.

The receiving room was also crowded in Las Vegas given the presence of Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow, Willie Snead IV and Zay Jones. Throw in tight end Darren Waller as one of the best at his position in the league, and there were only so many targets to go around.

Brown will now have a chance to sign with another team and provide a speedy, veteran presence to the wide receiver group.