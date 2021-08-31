Deshaun Watson Included on Texans' 53-Man Roster amid Dolphins Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Justin Rex_file

The Houston Texans have included quarterback Deshaun Watson on their 53-man roster amid rumors that the Miami Dolphins and others are interested in trading for the 25-year-old.

James Palmer of NFL Network said that it wasn't a surprise that Watson wasn't traded before rosters league-wide were cut down to 53 players, noting that the Texans were looking to extract the most value out of any potential deal:

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported on Aug. 28 that the Dolphins were the "frontrunner" for Watson while noting that the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles were in "some element of trade consideration":

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk added Tuesday that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross "really wants" Watson but that Houston and Miami have been unable to reach an agreement.

Twenty-two women have filed civil lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage therapy appointments. Per Aaron Reiss of The Athletic, at least 10 women have filed criminal complaints, including two who have not filed civil lawsuits.

The Houston Police Department, FBI and NFL are all conducting investigations in the allegations.

Watson had previously made a trade request in January, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

Watson has played four NFL seasons since Houston selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 draft. The three-time Pro Bowler accounted for 36 touchdowns (33 passing, three rushing) and an NFL-high 4,823 passing yards (8.9 yards per attempt) last season.