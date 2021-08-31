Mac Jones' Odds to Win NFL Offensive Rookie of Year Jump After Cam Newton's Release

AP Photo/John Minchillo

If you're holding a Mac Jones for Offensive Rookie of the Year ticket from earlier this summer, odds are you're pretty happy right about now.

Jones, who opened at 12-1 and was 10-1 as recently as this week, has now jumped all the way up to 6-1 at DraftKings Sportsbook following news he will serve as the Patriots' Week 1 starter.

Only Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has better odds than Jones.

A quarterback has won Offensive Rookie of the Year five of the last 10 years, including each of the last two. A running back has won the award four times.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris stands out well above the crowd among the backs and is a sneaky-smart bet if he stays healthy. Harris should be the three-down workhorse in Pittsburgh.

Jones is coming off a stellar junior season that saw him reset the Alabama passing record book. He threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns against four interceptions while leading the Crimson Tide to a national championship.

The Patriots won't give Jones quite the same level of talent at the skill positions. Jones, Harris, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle were all first-round picks. Alabama had arguably the greatest offense it has ever put on a field last season.

The Patriots, by contrast, rank as mediocre-at-best at the skill positions despite a heavy investment on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. Jones at 6-1 for Rookie of the Year seems on the high end of possibilities.

