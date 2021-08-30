NFL Rumors: Ravens Aren't Pursuing Todd Gurley Despite J.K. Dobbins' Injury

Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly aren't "expected to pursue" veteran free agent running back Todd Gurley, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

That report comes after starting running back J.K. Dobbins being ruled out for the season with a torn ACL.

As currently constructed, the Ravens are heading into the season with Gus Edwards and Ty'Son Williams atop the running back depth chart. Justice Hill and Nate McCrary will also battle for a role.

Edwards, 26, has been excellent in his first three seasons, rushing for at least 700 yards in each campaign. He's a viable replacement for Dobbins. Williams, an undrafted free agent, has reportedly "impressed the Ravens this summer with his physical running style," per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Hensley added that Gurley visited with the Ravens in June, though the two sides didn't come to terms. The 27-year-old veteran appeared in 15 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season, rushing for 678 yards and nine scores.

It was a far cry from the player who posted 2,093 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns in 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams, or 21 total touchdowns the following year. The concern with Gurley is whether he can remain fully healthy over the course of a full season, given his long-term knee issues.

Regardless of how the Ravens address the position, if at all, the loss of Dobbins will hurt. He looked set to have a big year after rushing for 805 yards and nine scores last season.

"That one hurts, bro, because you know how much work he put in [and] the type of guy he is," Ravens wideout James Proche told reporters. "He loves the game. Anytime the game is taken away from you like that, you really feel for him."