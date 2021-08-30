Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley Agree to Rematch If Former UFC Champ Gets Jake Paul Tattoo

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Typically you sign on the dotted line of a contract to finalize an agreement for an upcoming fight. Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul might be using a different kind of ink to set the stage for a possible rematch.

Paul won a split decision Sunday night in their highly anticipated contest. The 24-year-old said he'd be open to a second encounter if Woodley follows through on their agreed-upon bet for the loser to get a tattoo (warning: video contains profanity):

Perhaps Woodley will follow through and make Paul honor their handshake agreement.

It's difficult to see what the famous YouTuber stands to gain from another matchup with the former UFC welterweight champion, though.

Woodley caught Paul flush in the fourth round and had him wobbly against the ropes, but there wasn't much doubt about the outcome.

Paul landed 71 punches to 52 for Woodley, and he connected on a higher percentage of his power shots (41 percent to 36 percent). It doesn't seem likely fans who tuned in for the pay-per-view would be clamoring for more or felt there was any unfinished business.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Woodley isn't a massive crossover star, either. There are almost certainly bigger money fights for Paul as he weighs his next step. In fact, the gears may already be in motion for one such clash.

British cruiserweight Tommy Fury, half-brother to heavyweight star Tyson Fury, fought on Sunday's card and beat Anthony Taylor by unanimous decision. The boxer-turned-reality star is doing his best to talk his way into a Paul fight:

Fury is unbeaten in seven professional fights, so he'd be a different challenge for Paul. This would be the first time he'd step in the ring against a true boxer, albeit one who hasn't built a lengthy resume.