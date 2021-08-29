Jimmy Garoppolo on 49ers Potentially Rotating QBs: 'Whatever’s Best for the Team'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo is willing to accept his role if the San Francisco 49ers decide to rotate in Trey Lance at quarterback during games.

The veteran discussed the situation after the team's 34-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Sunday's preseason game:

Garoppolo started the game and played the majority of the first two offensive series, but Lance entered the game on multiple snaps to give the defense a different look.

The strategy paid off as San Francisco scored touchdowns on each of the first two possessions with both drives lasting at least 10 plays and 60 yards.

Garoppolo scored a rushing touchdown on the first drive, and Lance had a touchdown run on the second:

Lance wasn't quite as effective when he ran the offense by himself, finishing 6-of-13 for 46 passing yards.

The 2021 No. 3 overall draft pick has flashed his potential during the preseason, but Garoppolo likely has a leg up in the quarterback battle thanks to his experience and consistency.

San Francisco can still get production from Lance even if he doesn't start games.

The Philadelphia Eagles rotated in Jalen Hurts for Carson Wentz at times last year, while Lamar Jackson began his career with the Baltimore Ravens by taking a few snaps at a time from Joe Flacco. In both cases, the rookie provided exciting plays with his legs before taking over as a full-time quarterback later in the season.

Lance likely represents the future for the 49ers, but his first role could be providing a new dimension for the offense in a two-quarterback system.

As long as it doesn't affect the chemistry, it could lead to an exciting offense for San Francisco.