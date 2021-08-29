Trey Lance Scores Rushing TD as 49ers Rout Raiders in Preseason Finale

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers coasted past the Las Vegas Raiders 34-10 in their preseason finale Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Earlier in the week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan remained coy about whom he'd select as the starting quarterback. If Shanahan had yet to make up his mind, this game was Trey Lance's final audition for the role ahead of the regular season.

With a somewhat uneven performance, he probably didn't overtake Jimmy Garoppolo and may have even lost some ground in the QB battle.

Notable Stats

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers: 4-of-7, 64 yards; two carries, three yards, one touchdown

Trey Lance, QB, 49ers: 6-of-13, 46 yards; six carries, eight yards, one touchdown

Nathan Peterman, QB, Raiders: 18-of-29, 175 yards, one touchdown, one interception

Dillon Stoner, WR, Raiders: three receptions, 69 yards

Lance Uneven with Regular Season on the Horizon

San Francisco's second touchdown showed how Lance can be used to devastating effect in the right situations, even if he opens the season as Garoppolo's backup. Between the pre-snap motion and players lining up in the backfield, there's almost nothing a defense can do to counter this play call:

In general, Lance didn't prove that he should supplant Garoppolo, though.

The rookie made some impressive throws, none more so than this strike to Jalen Hurd while rolling out to his left.

Lance's stat line would've looked better, too, if his receivers had hauled in some catchable passes.

But nobody should be surprised if Garoppolo remains under center for Week 1.

Shanahan's usage of his top two signal-callers was nonetheless the most interesting dynamic from Sunday's game.

Splitting time between two quarterbacks can be tricky at any level, and it's especially tough to pull off in the NFL. Still, it looks like San Francisco will give it a try based on how training camp and the preseason have unfolded.

Even if the Niners offense ultimately leans toward a more traditional split between Garoppolo and Lance, the running threat the latter provides is something opposing teams will have to remain conscious of.

Shanahan's reputation as an offensive guru is well-earned, so San Francisco could be a lot of fun to watch if the coaching staff opts for a two-man show at quarterback.

What's Next?

The Niners kick off the regular season on the road against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 12, while the Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13, the first Monday night game of the new year.