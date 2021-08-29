Jerry Jones Says Dak Prescott Is 'Good to Go' for Cowboys' Opener vs. Tom Brady, Bucs

AP Photo/LM Otero

Though Dak Prescott has been limited by a shoulder injury over the past month, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said his quarterback is "good to go" for Week 1, per Rob Phillips of the team's official site.

"He really turned it loose and was none the worse for it," Jones added.

Prescott did not appear in any preseason games, but he is expected to start when the Cowboys open their season Sept. 9 on the road against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 28-year-old received rave reviews since returning to team drills this week, with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore saying he "looked great."

"Dak looks really good, man," running back Ezekiel Elliott also said this week. "He's throwing the ball with some pop. He looks good, looks like he's progressing."

Prescott had been off to an outstanding start individually in 2020, averaging 371.2 passing yards with nine passing touchdowns in five games, but an ankle injury suffered in Week 5 ended his season. The Cowboys then struggled to a 6-10 record with a combination of Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert starting under center.

There were high expectations for a bounce-back season in 2021, but Prescott suffered a setback in July when he strained his latissimus in his right shoulder.

Dallas personnel are now confident the quarterback will be ready to play effectively in Week 1 despite getting minimal reps heading into the season.