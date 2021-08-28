Travers Results 2021: Essential Quality Wins Saratoga Race

Al Bello/Getty Images

Essential Quality ran back to the Winner's Circle on Saturday, emerging from a neck-and-neck battle with Midnight Bourbon at the Runhappy Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

It was a thrilling 12th race in upstate New York as trainer Brad Cox adds to a resume for Essential Quality that already includes the Belmont Stakes and American Champion Two-Year-Old Male Horse.

To get there, jockey Luis Saez had to maneuver the Travers Stakes favorite (2-5) around an early lead for Midnight Bourbon as Essential Quality's rival jumped out to a quick three-length lead before the first turn. It wasn't until the home stretch that Saez and Essential Quality made their move, sliding to the outside of Midnight Bourbon and brushing past him just a few lengths before the finish line to capture the $1.25 million purse.

T ravers Stakes Results and Payouts

1. Essential Quality ($2.90, $2.30, $2.10)

2. Midnight Bourbon (N/A, $4.00, $3.30)

3. Miles D (N/A, N/A, $4.90)

Full results available via NYRA

Afterward, Saez remarked on the Fox broadcast that Essential Quality was barely breathing heavy and looked as calm as ever crossing the finish line, making him a worthy successor to Tiz The Law's championship run last year.

It's the first win at the Travers Stakes for Cox, who continues his ascent as one of the top trainers with victories at the Kentucky Oaks, Acorn Stakes, Pegasus World Cup and Blue Grass Stakes dating back to 2018.

The winner of the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer in 2020 has already built up a strong case to repeat in 2021. Saturday's victory was just the latest addition to it.