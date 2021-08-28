Adam 'Pacman' Jones Loses to Bobby Laing in Rough N' Rowdy Fight

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Adam "Pacman" Jones was an electrifying kick returner, solid defensive back and Pro Bowler during his NFL career.

But that didn't help him in the boxing ring.

Jones lost to Bobby Laing in Friday's bout as part of Barstool Sports' "Rough N' Rowdy" amateur boxing card in West Virginia, which was broadcast via pay-per-view.

The former NFL player certainly didn't envision a loss and told TMZ Sports he has trained inside the ring for 10 years and was ready to take on Laing, who entered the fight with a 5-0 record in amateur matchups.

"With my hand raised as the new motherf--king RNR champ," Jones told TMZ when discussing how he expected the fight to unfold. "Bobby Laing, your goddamn winning is over with. The honeymoon has officially ended today. I'm ready to f--king go. Let's go."

Alas, that is not how the evening went.

Athletic ability was never in question for Jones, who was the No. 6 overall pick of the 2005 NFL draft and played until 2018 (although he didn't suit up in 2007 or 2009). He was a member of the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos and made one Pro Bowl while impressing as a kick returner in addition to his skills as a defensive back.

He was back Friday in West Virginia, where he played college football, but was unable to capitalize on his homecoming with a win.