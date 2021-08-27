Pete Carroll: Quandre Diggs Making 'Bit of a Statement' in Seahawks Contract Dispute

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged safety Quandre Diggs is "making a bit of a statement" by sitting out practices in hope of landing a contract extension.

"I think he's making a bit of a statement now, but I have nothing for you to update," Carroll said Friday, per Brady Henderson of ESPN. "He deserves to do that."

Henderson noted Diggs is entering the final year of his contract and is set to make $5.95 million in base salary in 2021.

This has become something of a theme for the Seahawks this offseason, as safety Jamal Adams did not practice until he signed an extension and left tackle Duane Brown is also sitting out in hopes of landing a new deal.

It worked for Adams, as he became the league's highest-paid safety when he agreed to a four-year, $70 million deal that featured $38 million guaranteed. It was a massive extension for Seattle, but Adams is also one of the best safeties in the league as a three-time Pro Bowler in his first four seasons.

He also advocated for Diggs to land a new contract when he signed his own.

"He deserves it," Adams said, per Henderson. "He deserves it and hopefully we can get that done. I'm not the GM, so I don't know when. His time is going to come. They're going to do right by him."

Diggs agrees:

Seattle acquired Diggs from the Detroit Lions via trade during the 2019 campaign, and he made his first career Pro Bowl in 2020 behind 64 tackles and five interceptions. He is also just 28 years old and in the middle of his prime.

The Seahawks may have to give him a new deal, though, to ensure the rest of that prime happens with the team.