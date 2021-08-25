South Dakota's Gavin Weir Throws No-Hitter at 2021 Little League World Series

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

Gavin Weir continues to steal the show at the 2021 Little League World Series.

The dominant pitcher led South Dakota to a 1-0 victory over California on Wednesday by throwing a no-hitter. He pitched all six innings and struck out 14 while walking one in the incredible display.

He also caught the attention of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes:

South Dakota wasted no time staking the southpaw to a lead when it pushed across the game's only run in the first inning on an RBI single from Noah Kuenzi. That proved more important than it appeared at the time, as Gibson Turner and Dominic Golia combined to allow just three hits with nine strikeouts in five innings for California.

That would have been good enough to win almost any other game, but Weir was unhittable on the other side.

It was more of the same for the youngster, as Kevin Negandhi of ESPN noted Weir has allowed a single hit in the last eight games he's pitched. What's more, he has struck out 114 of the past 132 batters he has faced.

Weir already dazzled by throwing a perfect game and a no-hitter in the Midwest regional before he even took the mound in the Little League World Series.

All he did in his first start of the tournament was throw 5.2 innings of no-hit baseball with 15 strikeouts before he had to be removed because of the pitch-count limit. Cason Mediger closed out the 2-0 victory over Louisiana.

Weir didn't need anyone to close out Wednesday's game. He figures to be the primary storyline as the tournament continues and he looks to lead his team to a championship.

Next up for South Dakota is the Little League World Series semifinals on Saturday.