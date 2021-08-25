ESPN: NFLPA, Fanatics Agree to 20-Year Contract for Trading Cards; Joining NBA, MLB

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File

The NFL Players Association has reportedly agreed to a 20-year deal with Fanatics to produce NFL trading cards.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the contract will take effect in 2026 and will see the NFLPA, MLB and its players association and the NBA and its players association hold equity stakes in Fanatics' trading card division.

The NFL's current trading card deal is with Panini, which has produced NFL cards since 2009, when Panini purchased Donruss.

