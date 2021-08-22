Bold and Bossy Escapes Ellis Park Horse Racetrack, Runs Down Kentucky Highway

Lo Chun Kit /Getty Images

A two-year-old filly scheduled to race at Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson, Kentucky on Saturday escaped from the track and took off for a nearby highway.

Per the Associated Press, Bold and Bossy got loose as she approached the starting gate for her race, throwing jockey Miguel Mena off before heading to US-41 and then Interstate 69 and Veterans Memorial Parkway for a brief moment.

Trainers, police and the sheriff's department tracked down the horse, who was thankfully able to avoid serious injuries. The AP provided more information, with Bold and Bossy owner-trainer Michael Ann Ewing giving details:

"Bold and Bossy lost two shoes, and a hind hoof knocked some flesh off the heel of a front foot during her escapade, but she wasn't seriously injured. [Owner-trainer Michael Ann Ewing] said the filly was cramping from dehydration when she was finally corralled by a man and his wife."

Blake Sandlin of Eyewitness News relayed video of the horse galloping down the highway:

Per Byron King of Bloodhorse, Bold and Bossy got loose for roughly 30 minutes around Ellis Park after bucking Mena, who was unharmed and able to ride in other events later in the day.

Video of Bold and Bossy breaking loose can be seen in this linked Ellis Park Racing YouTube clip at the 45:24 mark. The moment occurred prior to the day's opener, a $30,000 maiden claiming race.

Ewing also gave King a further update on the filly's status and what will be done from here to help her recover from the horrifying ordeal.

"Ewing noted at 3 p.m. CT Saturday that Bold and Bossy was in an Ellis Park stall, receiving fluids. She said her onsite assistant and Ellis Park veterinarian reported the filly was 'really dehydrated and severely tied up.'

"Ewing said Bold and Bossy would return to her stable at The Thoroughbred Center after being given time to recuperate at Ellis Park. She said the filly would continue to undergo veterinary examination and would be given adequate time to mentally and physically recover from Saturday's incident."

The debutant Bold and Bossy, who was the No. 4 horse, ended up being scratched. The race did occur despite the pre-race incident, with Johnnyslittlegirl winning.