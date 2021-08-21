Former Titans GM Floyd Reese Dies at Age 73

NFL Photos

Former Tennessee Titans general manager Floyd Reese died at the age of 73 years old Saturday, the team announced.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk provided a statement:

"This is a sad day for our Titans family. I would like to send along my deepest condolences to Floyd's wife, Sally, to his children, grandchildren and extended family. Floyd spent over two decades with our franchise in a variety of roles – position coach, assistant general manager and ultimately, general manager – and he excelled at all of them."

Reese spent 21 years with the organization, beginning as a linebackers coach with the Houston Oilers in 1986. He served as general manager from 1994 to 2006, working around the franchise's move to Tennessee in 1997 before leading the squad to a Super Bowl appearance in 1999.

The organization went 106-102 during Reese's tenure as GM, drafting star players such as Steve McNair, Eddie George and Jevon Kearse during this stretch.

The Titans announced in July he would be inducted into the Ring of Honor alongside former head coaches Bum Phillips and Jeff Fisher.

Reese continued his football career as an advisor for the New England Patriots from 2009 to 2012, where he worked with current Titans general manager Jon Robinson.

"He was a great man. He loved his family, he loved football, and he loved the Titans," Robinson said of Reese. "I learned a lot from him, he was always willing to listen, and he wanted to pass on his knowledge of the game to me and so many others. I'm forever grateful that I could call him a friend. Thank you for everything Floyd, I'll see you again someday!"

Reese spent over five years as a radio host on ESPN 102.5 The Game in Nashville before stepping down in December.