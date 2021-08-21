Keenan Allen Praises Justin Herbert: He's a Better Player, If That's Even Possible

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

Los Angeles Chargers teammates are expecting even more out of Justin Herbert after the quarterback's impressive rookie season in 2020.

"He's a better ball player, if that’s even possible," receiver Keenan Allen said of Herbert, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Herbert didn't play in his team's first preseason game, but Allen praised the quarterback's effort during the joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 2020 No. 6 overall pick exploded onto the scene last year with 4,336 passing yards, a rookie-record 31 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in 15 starts. He was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year while showing he could be one of the league's top young quarterbacks.

Allen seemingly doesn't think the first season was a fluke and expects improvements in year two. That could be enough for the Chargers to reach the postseason after two straight losing seasons.