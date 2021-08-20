Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Buying Minority Ownership Stake in Brewers

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Buying Minority Ownership Stake in BrewersAugust 20, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is buying a minority stake in the Milwaukee Brewers.
The MLB team announced the move officially on Friday afternoon and held a press conference featuring Antetokounmpo wearing a Brewers jersey:
Milwaukee Brewers
Giannis Antetokounmpo has joined the Crew! The two-time MVP is officially part of the Milwaukee Brewers ownership team. Thank you, Giannis, for your commitment to our team and Milwaukee!
Milwaukee Brewers
Jersey's on, it's official!
ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news on Friday.
Antetokounmpo is fresh off leading the Bucks to their first NBA championship since 1971, and he capped it by dropping 50 points in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.
Now the two-time NBA regular-season MVP and 2021 NBA Finals MVP is expanding his horizons by buying a stake in the 74-48 Brewers, who lead the National League Central by 8.5 games and appear to be destined for the MLB playoffs.
Per Joe Pompliano of the Huddle Up newsletter, the Brewers are valued at roughly $1.2 billion. The team has appreciated 225 percent over the past 10 years.
As Kyle Malzhan of WFRV Local 5 noted, Antetokounmpo's purchase further cements his roots in Milwaukee. He notably signed a five-year, $228 million supermax extension with the Bucks last December.
Antetokounmpo isn't the only superstar Wisconsin athlete to own a share in a team, as Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers bought a minority stake in the Bucks in April 2018.
Elsewhere, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes notably bought a minority stake in the Kansas City Royals in July 2020.