    Jon Gruden Ends Raiders' Joint Practice with Rams After Brawl: 'Enough of that Crap'

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVAugust 20, 2021

    AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

    Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden prematurely ended his team's joint practice session with the Los Angeles Rams after multiple fights Thursday, per Paul Gutierrez and Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. 

    "That's enough of that crap," Gruden said. "That's not good for football, that's not good for anything, so that's the end of that practice session."

    There were multiple stoppages due to fighting during the second day of the planned practice session:

    Lindsey Thiry @LindseyThiry

    This fight had been broken up twice only to flare up again. People being held back. This is ugly. <a href="https://t.co/207QULgqa1">pic.twitter.com/207QULgqa1</a>

    Greg Beacham @gregbeacham

    You’re not gonna believe this but there was a big old brawl at Raiders-Rams practice. Saw some punches. <a href="https://t.co/K6ZVI1R5C4">pic.twitter.com/K6ZVI1R5C4</a>

    Gruden sent his players to the buses early despite two more periods scheduled.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

