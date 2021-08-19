Jon Gruden Ends Raiders' Joint Practice with Rams After Brawl: 'Enough of that Crap'

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden prematurely ended his team's joint practice session with the Los Angeles Rams after multiple fights Thursday, per Paul Gutierrez and Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

"That's enough of that crap," Gruden said. "That's not good for football, that's not good for anything, so that's the end of that practice session."

There were multiple stoppages due to fighting during the second day of the planned practice session:

Gruden sent his players to the buses early despite two more periods scheduled.

