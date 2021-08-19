Packers' Aaron Rodgers: It'd Be 'Disservice' to Have More Than Half a Foot in Future

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Aaron Rodgers is acutely aware this may be his final season in Green Bay, but he's focused on the task at hand.

"I think it'd be a disservice to maybe have more than half a foot in the future. I think you always gotta be thinking about where you're at first and foremost," Rodgers said Thursday on Mad Dog Sports Radio. "A friend of mine told me you never want two feet in the same area, past, present or future. I think there's a lot of wisdom to that."

Rodgers told the Packers he didn't want to return after the 2020 season, which saw him win a third MVP and carry them to the NFC Championship Game. What followed was monthslong handwringing inside Packers facilities as Rodgers flirted with leaving the game altogether rather than report to camp.

The two sides reached an agreement just before camp was set to begin, with the team restructuring Rodgers' contract. Rodgers can now become a free agent after the 2022 season, and the team agreed to discuss his future next offseason.

The overwhelming odds are the Packers will trade Rodgers next spring if he remains unhappy. Despite the obvious writing on the wall, Rodgers said Wednesday he's not considering the 2021 season his "farewell tour."

"I don't want a farewell tour," Rodgers told reporters Wednesday. "I don't know what's going to happen after the season, but I'm going to enjoy it with the right perspective, for sure, and not look at it as I'm getting through this. I'm going to enjoy the hell out of all of it."

The Packers have reached the NFC Championship Game each of the last two seasons. They should be entering this season thinking about a Super Bowl berth but instead have to answer constant questions about their quarterback's future.

It'll be interesting to see if the offseason controversy has any on-field impact.