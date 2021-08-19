Raiders, Rams Cancel Joint Practice Due to Excessive Fighting Between Teams

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tensions between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams boiled over Thursday during a joint practice, which was subsequently called off early.

Multiple reporters shared photos of players from the two teams converging on the field (warning: tweets contain profanity):

Shortly thereafter, the Raiders boarded their buses and left the Rams' facility in Thousand Oaks, California.

"It’s definitely disappointing that we didn’t get a chance to finish," Rams star Jalen Ramsey told reporters. "But, it is what it is."

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden described the fight as "child's play."

Rams star Aaron Donald was even more dismissive of the situation.

"It’s football, man. Honestly, every joint practice I’ve ever been a part of, there’s always a fight," he said. "The way things happened yesterday, how physical it was, I was pretty sure it was going to come back and be a lot of BS."

This wasn't the only eventful joint practice Thursday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans got into multiple scuffles.

Levi Damien of Raiders Wire reported Ramsey and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had briefly exchanged words but that it didn't turn into anything bigger. Damien followed up to report Raiders defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby appeared to be in the center of the scuffle.

The Rams and Raiders staged a joint practice Wednesday, with things getting a bit too physical then, too.

"Hopefully [Thursday] we can play a little bit more ball and not be pushing and shoving as much tomorrow," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford told reporters. "That’ll be good for everybody."

As Donald referenced, the hostility from Wednesday appears to have instead lingered.

This isn't the last time the Rams and Raiders will cross paths this week. They're scheduled to play Saturday in the second week of the NFL preseason.