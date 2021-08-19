Raiders, Rams Cancel Joint Practice Due to Excessive Fighting Between Teams

Raiders, Rams Cancel Joint Practice Due to Excessive Fighting Between TeamsAugust 19, 2021
Tensions between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams boiled over Thursday during a joint practice, which was subsequently called off early.
Multiple reporters shared photos of players from the two teams converging on the field (warning: tweets contain profanity):
Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue
Big, big fight right before the last period of practice over on the defensive field. Coaches had a hard time de-escalating this one. They finally got guys calmed down and then someone yelled and shit started right back up. <a href="https://t.co/Bgalc6CGlz">pic.twitter.com/Bgalc6CGlz</a>
Shortly thereafter, the Raiders boarded their buses and left the Rams' facility in Thousand Oaks, California.
"It’s definitely disappointing that we didn’t get a chance to finish," Rams star Jalen Ramsey told reporters. "But, it is what it is."
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden described the fight as "child's play."
Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> coach Jon Gruden said the fight to end practice was "sickening...it was two guys in a special teams period and then it was a lot of trash talking that escalated...just stupidity. I'm done with that. Its just child's play." <a href="https://t.co/EQwqLT1GhK">pic.twitter.com/EQwqLT1GhK</a>
Rams star Aaron Donald was even more dismissive of the situation.
"It’s football, man. Honestly, every joint practice I’ve ever been a part of, there’s always a fight," he said. "The way things happened yesterday, how physical it was, I was pretty sure it was going to come back and be a lot of BS."
This wasn't the only eventful joint practice Thursday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans got into multiple scuffles.
Levi Damien of Raiders Wire reported Ramsey and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had briefly exchanged words but that it didn't turn into anything bigger. Damien followed up to report Raiders defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby appeared to be in the center of the scuffle.
The Rams and Raiders staged a joint practice Wednesday, with things getting a bit too physical then, too.
"Hopefully [Thursday] we can play a little bit more ball and not be pushing and shoving as much tomorrow," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford told reporters. "That’ll be good for everybody."
As Donald referenced, the hostility from Wednesday appears to have instead lingered.
This isn't the last time the Rams and Raiders will cross paths this week. They're scheduled to play Saturday in the second week of the NFL preseason.