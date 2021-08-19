Mark Andrews Gets Emergency Care at Ravens Practice After 'Serious Cramping'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens star Mark Andrews experienced "serious cramping" at the team's practice Thursday.

Head coach John Harbaugh cited the humidity as one factor that could've led to Andrews' issues:

According to multiple reports, the 2019 Pro Bowler was initially placed onto a cart and given an IV before an ambulance was called in so medical personnel could continue treatment.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reported medical personnel tended to him on site.

According to the Weather Channel, the day's forecast called for a high of 88 degrees in Owings Mills, Maryland. By around 10 a.m. ET, the temperature at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport had already climbed to 84 degrees.

Earlier in the month, the NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, emphasized how coaches and staffers had to be proactive in monitoring for any signs of heat stroke or exhaustion.

"Especially in the heat conditions we are experiencing in most of the country this summer, we must be vigilant," he said. "This is an area where we can never become complacent, and the opening of our training camps is the league's period of greatest risk."

Andrews appears to have avoided a significant medical setback. He's a Type 1 diabetic, though it's unclear whether that played any role Thursday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 25-year-old is coming off another productive season in Baltimore. He caught 58 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020.