5-Star WR Luther Burden Decommits From Oklahoma; Missouri, Georgia Reportedly Linked

The University of Oklahoma lost a commitment from elite wideout prospect Luther Burden on Tuesday. Burden announced his decision to reopen his recruitment, calling the choice a "business decision."

The East St. Louis, Illinois, native is the No. 5 recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports, and the top-ranked receiver in the class of 2022. Both Missouri and Georgia are considered top possible landing spots for Burden.

Yet expect every major program in the country to try luring Burden to campus.

According to 247 national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu, Burden possesses the type of talent that could make him a first-round NFL draft pick and compares favorably to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin:

"Above-average size and build. Very good athlete who is also a standout basketball player. Has been productive in two varsity seasons. Shows the ability to make plays from all over the field. Can take screens and break long gains and can be a downfield receiver who wins contested passes. Long strider, very smooth and has excellent body control. Has not been verified as far as speed. Can still get more explosive in and out of his breaks. Still on the raw side as far as craft, but has great upside with his natural athleticism and competitiveness. Should be an early impact college player and have a chance to be an early NFL pick."

While Oklahoma remains in the mix, Burden also still has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas.

He didn't give a timeline for his next decision.