Lawyer Tony Buzbee Says FBI Contacted Him About Deshaun Watson Lawsuits

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the 22 women suing Deshaun Watson and accusing the Houston Texans quarterback of sexual assault and misconduct, told League of Justice founder Amy Dash that the FBI has contacted him about the lawsuits.

"Let's be clear, when somebody comes into your office on the 73rd floor of the Chase Tower, whether they're the FDA or the FBI, it's a big deal. Well, it was the FBI," Buzbee said. "They contacted me and I've met with them three times now and now they've met with several of the plaintiffs in the case."

