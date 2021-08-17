Urban Meyer Says Tim Tebow Release Was 'The Right Thing' for Jaguars

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer told reporters Tuesday that releasing 34-year-old tight end Tim Tebow, the former pro quarterback who was trying to make a comeback after last appearing in an NFL game in 2012, was the "right thing to do."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed the transcript.

Tebow played for Meyer when the latter coached at the University of Florida, and the star quarterback won a pair of national championships and the 2007 Heisman Trophy.

He played three NFL seasons, most notably making 14 starts for the Denver Broncos at quarterback from 2010 to '11. Tebow spent his final NFL year with the New York Jets in a reserve role.

Meyer also mentioned that Tebow's inability to contribute on special teams played a part in his release, per John Reid of the Florida Times-Union.

''Tight end position is one of those, and tailback—if he can’t contribute on special teams, that’s a tough go," Meyer said.

NFL teams needed to cut down to 85 members by Tuesday, and Tebow was part of that group.

Tebow posted on social media after news of the release, thanking the Jags for the opportunity.

Tebow suited up for one preseason game, taking part in the Jags' 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 14. He went catchless, saw just one target and had a few rough blocking attempts.

His professional football career appears to be over, but Tebow has found much success off the field as of late, working as a football analyst for ESPN and also continuing to do charity work through the Tim Tebow Foundation.