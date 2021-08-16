Eagles Rumors: Jalen Hurts 'Undoubtedly' Viewed as Franchise QB by Teammates

Eagles Rumors: Jalen Hurts 'Undoubtedly' Viewed as Franchise QB by TeammatesAugust 17, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles players seem to have rallied around Jalen Hurts as the team's franchise star, even if the coaching staff has yet to officially place that label on the second-year quarterback, according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz.
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
There is a fast-growing sentiment among <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>’ players that Jalen Hurts is undoubtedly the franchise QB. His work ethic, intangibles and overall skill level have captured the entire locker room. Players I’ve spoken with are consistently blown away by Hurts - on/off the field.
While Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni holds off on naming his Week 1 starter, Hurts continues to look like the team's future under center.
The Oklahoma product completed three of seven pass attempts for 54 yards in the first two series against the Pittsburgh Steelers in last Thursday's preseason opener.
