Eagles Rumors: Jalen Hurts 'Undoubtedly' Viewed as Franchise QB by Teammates

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles players seem to have rallied around Jalen Hurts as the team's franchise star, even if the coaching staff has yet to officially place that label on the second-year quarterback, according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

While Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni holds off on naming his Week 1 starter, Hurts continues to look like the team's future under center.

The Oklahoma product completed three of seven pass attempts for 54 yards in the first two series against the Pittsburgh Steelers in last Thursday's preseason opener.

