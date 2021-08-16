JT Daniels Signs NIL Contract; QB to Share Half of Earnings with Georgia Teammates

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has agreed to a trading card contract that could pay him up to seven figures.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network reported the deal will be for $100 per signature along with 50 percent royalties on signed and unsigned cards. Daniels plans to share half of his earnings with his Georgia teammates.

The junior is set to open 2021 as the unquestioned starter after starting only four games last season, throwing for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns against two interceptions. Georgia was 4-0 in games started by Daniels, including a Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.

While Daniels is yet to ascend to stardom, simply being the starting quarterback for Georgia is enough to earn him NIL endorsements. Daniels signed with ESM for management on deals in July. The agency represents NFL stars like Mac Jones, Nick Chubb, Jalen Hurts, Jonathan Taylor and D’Andre Swift among others.

The 2021 season will certainly be interesting from an off-field perspective, as ascending talents will land midseason deals that could make them millionaires. With any luck, this deal is the first step for Daniels on that path.