NBA Summer League 2021: Sunday Scores and Highlights from Las Vegas Results

Sunday marks the penultimate day of regular-season games at the 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Five teams entered play today with an undefeated record. The Sacramento Kings (3-0), New Orleans Pelicans (3-0), Utah Jazz (3-0) and Minnesota Timberwolves (3-0) were all in action on Sunday.

The Boston Celtics (4-0) are the only club in that group that has wrapped up its regular season and is awaiting the start of the playoffs.

With the summer-league season winding down, here's a look at the results from each of today's games as they go final.

Los Angeles Clippers 94, Utah Jazz 90

The Jazz fell from the ranks of the unbeaten after their 94-90 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Amir Coffey had a fantastic performance in the win. The Minnesota product dropped 20 points on 5-of-7 three-point shooting.

Rookie Jason Preston, the No. 33 pick in the 2021 draft, dazzled with 16 points, five assists and two rebounds in the win. Keon Johnson had a strong showing with 16 points (7-of-10 field goals) and six rebounds in 28 minutes.

Four of five Jazz starters scored at least 11 points in the game. Udoka Azubuike and Trent Forrest tied for the team lead with 18 points. Azubuike also had 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Brooklyn Nets 104, San Antonio Spurs 100

Cameron Thomas was an unstoppable machine for the Brooklyn Nets in their 104-100 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Nets' 2021 first-round pick scored 36 points on 11-of-25 shooting (11-of-11 from the free-throw line) in 27 minutes.

The Nets needed every one of those points to win. His clutch three-pointer with 43.6 seconds remaining gave the team a 98-94 lead.

Alize Johnson contributed a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds in Brooklyn's victory.

Spurs first-round pick Josh Primo fared well in defeat. He finished with a team-high 21 points, but it came on 8-of-22 shooting. The Canadian star did have five rebounds, three assists and three blocks with no turnovers in 23 minutes.

Sacramento Kings 86, Dallas Mavericks 70

The Kings wrapped up a perfect regular season in Las Vegas with an impressive 86-70 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Louis King, who signed a two-way contract with Sacramento in May, scored a team-high 18 points in the victory. The 22-year-old went 4-of-6 from three-point range. The rest of the team combined to make four of 27 attempts behind the arc.

Sacramento's bench was a huge factor in the outcome. Six reserves combined to drop 45 points and grab 25 rebounds. Five players were at least plus-20, led by Emanuel Terry at plus-30.

Davion Mitchell struggled to find a rhythm, scoring four points on 2-of-8 shooting. He did dish out five assists in 23 minutes.

Carlik Jones, a 23-year-old rookie from Louisville, led the Mavs with 18 points. Nate Hinton (10 points) and Feron Hunt (12 points) were the only other Dallas players to reach double figures in scoring.

Washington Wizards 93, Milwaukee Bucks 83

Corey Kispert had his best game as a professional on Sunday with 18 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 93-83 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft showed off his shooting touch by going 4-of-7 from behind the arc. His four three-pointers were one more than he had in the previous two games combined.

Mamadi Diakite and Jordan Nwora both had 18 points for Milwaukee in the loss.