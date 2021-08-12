Clippers' Updated Salary Cap Space After Kawhi Leonard's Reported $176M Contract

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Los Angeles Clippers secured their future by re-signing free agent Kawhi Leonard, although the move could limit the team financially going forward.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Leonard will make $176.3 million over the four-year deal. Bobby Marks of ESPN provided a further breakdown:

The added $39 million in 2021-22 will put the Clippers at over $170 million in total payroll, per Spotrac, well over the $112 million salary cap and $136 million luxury tax threshold.

The Clippers already had a $125 million luxury tax penalty before the latest deal, per Bobby Marks of ESPN, the third-highest mark in the NBA behind the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.

