Lions Waive CB Quinton Dunbar amid Training Camp Absence

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have released cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with Detroit this offseason but had missed much of training camp because of personal reasons, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

"He's communicating," head coach Dan Campbell said of Dunbar on Monday. "We know where he's at. We know what's going on, and we're thinking about him."

Campbell said earlier this month "it's all good there," referring to Dunbar's absence.

An undrafted free agent in 2015, Dunbar spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Washington Football Team, appearing in 58 games. He started all 11 contests he played in 2019, tallying four interceptions.

The cornerback moved to the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 via trade and started six games last year, but he ended the season on injured reserve with knee trouble.

A potential fresh start in Detroit has ended before the start of preseason, though, which will begin for the team Friday against the Buffalo Bills.

The position could be a major concern for the Lions after they finished last in 2020 in both points and yards allowed. The team also gave up 38 passing touchdowns, the most in the NFL.

Jeff Okudah will likely be the top option at cornerback, while Amani Oruwariye appears a strong contender for the other starting role. Mike Ford, rookie third-round pick Ifeatu Melifonwu and the recently signed Nickell Robey-Coleman could also see extra playing time at cornerback.