Bears' Akiem Hicks Seeking Contract Extension, Wants to Retire with Chicago

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Drew Rosenhaus, the agent for Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, said he's approached the team about a long-term contract extension.

"Akiem wants to finish his career with the Bears, if possible," Rosenhaus said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hicks, who turns 32 in November, has been with the Bears since 2016. He is set to make $10.4 million in the final year of his contract.

The 2018 Pro Bowler recorded 49 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season. He played in 15 games after missing 11 the previous season because of an elbow injury. While Hicks' performance was not quite Pro Bowl-caliber last season, he's still been a solid performer in the front seven.

"He's a big bully out there," Bears defensive line coach Chris Rumph told reporters in May. "He's a guy out there that's like a big brother out there, that once he's on the field with you, you sort of feel protected because big brother has your back.

"But he's a guy that's going to have to continue to get better, fundamentally, technique-wise."

It's unclear if the Bears will reciprocate Hicks' desire for a new, long-term contract. If they do, odds are Hicks will be expected to take a sizable pay cut.