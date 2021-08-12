Cowboys' Dak Prescott on Shoulder Injury: 'I'll Be Ready When It Really Matters'

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Despite recent concerns over a shoulder injury, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott indicated Thursday he would be available to play in a regular-season game.

"I felt like I could go out here, especially when you had the crowd going and the excitement, your adrenaline's rolling and you hate missing a day like this," Prescott said of the team's joint practice with the L.A. Rams, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. "But I feel great and I'll be ready when it really matters."

Prescott has missed practice due to a right shoulder strain and underwent an MRI on Wednesday.

The Cowboys open their regular season on Sept. 9 with a road game against defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Once I get back in the team setting, I'm not going to think about my arm," Prescott told reporters Wednesday. "It's about progressing at the right time. It all felt good out there. Every throw I made."

The team has limited his throws during training camp for precautionary measures.

Dallas certainly doesn't want any long-term problems for the quarterback after signing him to a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason.

Prescott earned two Pro Bowl selections in his first four years in the NFL while also winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016. He was off to a strong start in 2020 with an average of 371.2 passing yards per game, which would be an NFL record, but he went down in Week 5 with a season-ending leg injury.

Getting back on the field would be valuable after nearly a year away from the sport, especially when it comes to timing and preparing against real defenses. However, it's still not worth the risk of further injury, and the team will likely stay conservative with its approach.

The 28-year-old at least believes he will be ready to play when the season begins.