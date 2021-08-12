Patrick Mahomes Takes Blame for Chiefs' Struggles vs. Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

While most have laid the blame on the Kansas City Chiefs' tattered offensive line for Patrick Mahomes' poor performance in Super Bowl LV, the quarterback sees things differently.

Mahomes told Kevin Clark of The Ringer that the blame falls squarely on his shoulders after rewatching the game tape.

“Sometimes, when I get hit early, I don’t trust staying in the pocket and going through my reads," Mahomes said. "I kind of get back to that backyard-style football a little bit too much. And you could definitely see that in the Super Bowl. I mean, there were times that pockets were clean and I was still scrambling."

Playing without both starting tackles and with Mahomes struggling with a toe injury, the 2019 NFL MVP turned in the worst performance of his career against a swarming Buccaneers defense.

