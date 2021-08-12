Ravens' Rashod Bateman to Have Surgery on Groin Injury; Out Until September

AP Photo/Gail Burton

Baltimore Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman will be out until September after undergoing groin surgery, head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday:

Harbaugh had previously said the rookie was going to miss "a number of weeks" but he was "still hopeful" the player could return in time for the season opener on Sept. 13. Bateman had also been battling abdominal and core muscle injuries during training camp.

The Minnesota product was the No. 27 overall pick of the 2021 draft.

Bateman especially turned heads during the 2019 season in college when he finished with 1,219 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. The 6'2", 210-pound wideout opted out of the 2020 campaign after just five games.

The skill set was still enough to excite scouts, with Bleacher Report rating him as the No. 2 receiver and No. 9 overall player in the 2021 class.

With few proven options on the roster, Bateman is expected to play a significant role right away in Baltimore alongside Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins. The latest injury could slow his development, but a quick return should provide enough time for him to produce during his rookie year.

It could be needed to help the Ravens improve balance on an offense that finished dead last in the NFL in passing yards last season.

Devin Duvernay could see extra snaps for the Ravens while Bateman is unavailable.